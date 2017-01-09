Rebecca Smith

From hundreds of applicants, International Airlines Group (IAG) has whittled down the numbers to select four finalists for its first ever accelerator programme.

The four startups will take part in Hangar 51, the programme run in association with innovation specialist L Marks. The parent firm of British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus, invited businesses to pitch for a chance at joining the accelerator to work with IAG on creating "next generation travel experiences" through innovative ideas, tech and services.

The successful businesses were chosen from 26 startups that were asked to present their firms before a judging panel at a pitch day, after 450 applications for the initiative.

Stuart Marks, chairman of L Marks, said the four finalists "all bring something unique to the programme while sharing a true disruptive nature".

The four finalists are:

Esplorio - an app which records and shares travels easily, so people can remember their experiences

Resolver - an independent online resolution service helping consumers to raise issues and helping businesses to be more effective at resolving them

VChain Tech - which uses blockchain technology to build patent-pending Digital Identity SaaS to help airlines share data safely and securely when passengers take connecting flights

Warwick Analytics - a team of data scientists who produce automated predictive analytics software

The startups will spend 10 weeks based at IAG's headquarters in the capital, where they'll be able to trial their products globally and receive mentoring from both the group's senior management team and external mentors.

Glenn Morgan, IAG's head of digital transformation, said: "Our finalists offer IAG a wide range of disruptive opportunities that could create next generation travel experiences and transform the aviation industry."