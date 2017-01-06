City Moves for 6 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Hilco Capital

Hilco Capital has appointed Paul McGowan, the founder and chief executive for the last 17 years, to the new role of executive chairman, as a result of the continued international expansion of its business and its investment portfolio. Henry Foster (pictured), who has been an investment director at Hilco Capital since 2007, will assume the role of chief executive, based in London. Henry will take overall responsibility for the operations of the Hilco Capital business including its retail, commercial and industrial restructuring services in the UK, Europe and Canada. Henry is a Chartered Accountant with nearly 20 years’ experience in corporate recovery and turnaround and has been with the Hilco business for ten years. In his previous role as an investment director, he led restructuring and turnaround projects in a number of high profile transactions including Habitat and HMV. He currently sits on the board of HMV as well as that of a number of other Hilco Capital investments.As executive chairman, Paul will focus on overseeing the progress of each of Hilco’s operating companies in the UK, Canada, the USA and South Korea, taking on the Chairman role at each of the major investments, in addition to the UK and international business development role.

Bedford Row Capital Advisers

Justin Benjamin has been appointed chief financial officer of Bedford Row Capital Advisers, the boutique debt specialists. Justin was 10 years at BNP Paribas, UBS and Deutsche Bank where he led projects and teams delivering operational financial analytics. Justin’s role includes expanding the London operations, compliance and valuation teams as well as overall financial reporting responsibility to the board of directors. Justin’s product remit will cover both conventional asset-backed debt as well as the new Islamic finance division. Bedford Row Capital Advisers is one of the top non-bank debt arranging and syndication specialists in Europe according to Bloomberg’s 2016 Eurobond league table.

First Base

Jessica Wallis has joined First Base as development manager from Australian property group Mirvac, where she has spent the past five years managing the development process for Ascot Green, a billion dollar luxury development in Brisbane. The appointment of Jessica Wallis follows a strong year for First Base and growth in its project pipeline, most recently securing planning permission for a £90m development in Brighton that will transform a derelict site into 229 new homes and workspace for the city’s creative community. In addition, planning permission was also recently granted to bring forward 3,000 new homes and the transformation of the Silvertown site in London’s Royal Docks.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.