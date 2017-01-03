FTSE 100 7178.34 +0.50%
149 views
Tuesday 3 January 2017 12:09pm

JP Morgan's Dimon voices concerns on post-Brexit London, as Paris says it is wooing thousands of British bankers

Hayley Kirton
Follow Hayley
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk The Scots guide to Hogmanay.
Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Addresses The Economic Club Of Washington
Dimon warned pre-Brexit vote that Leave could spell job moves (Source: Getty)

The boss of one of banking's best known names has hinted he is concerned about the fate of London as financial hub following the Brexit vote.

Even before the UK headed to the polls in June, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon warned that a Leave vote could leave the lender with "no choice" but the reorganise its business model, including potentially moving jobs overseas.

Now, Dimon has indicated he's feeling uncertain about what a post-Brexit London will look like.

"We’re just not going to know until the negotiations take place," he said in an interview with Financial News, which was published today. "My goal is that whatever it is, I want to be able to serve clients the next day. So we just want to make sure we’re prepared to serve the client the next day."

Read more: Farage: Brexit indecision puts the UK on the back foot

Dimon added: "I wish we could keep it all here [in London]."

JP Morgan's chief exec, who was at one point reported to be in the running for the top spot in President-elect Donald Trump's treasury team, has previously estimated the bank may need to move around 4,000 staff away from the UK to continue serving clients following its departure from the EU.

When asked about job movements by Financial News, Dimon said:

We’ve been planning for a range of outcomes because it’s still as uncertain as a couple months ago. What we know now is that this will be a slow process, and all the staff moves would not happen at once but over a period of years. If there is not a clear transitional period decided early in the process, where passporting rules still apply for a few years after negotiations, then we’d likely have to accelerate our timetable in complying with new rules.

Read more: Prepare to refight the referendum: How Brexit will dominate 2017 politics

In a separate interview with Bloomberg, Arnaud de Bresson, managing director of Parisian lobbying outfit Europlace, said the city could easily win over thousands of British bankers, and expected to see some moving within the next few weeks.

"We feel decisions will be taken in the first semester of the new year," de Bresson said. "We see institutions are accelerating their process of thinking."

Benoit de Juvigny, the head of France's financial regulator, said last month that "large international banks" were already in the process of looking into their options for moving to the French capital.

Meanwhile, a report from think tank TheCityUK, published last October, warned the UK could lose 75,000 jobs should the government plump for a so-called hard Brexit.

Tags

Related articles

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon has snubbed Donald Trump
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Major UK banks are in "advanced talks" to move to Paris
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon has given staff an update on plans post-Brexit
Billy Bambrough
Billy Bambrough | Staff