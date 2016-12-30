Rebecca Smith

New Year’s Eve can be a hectic period for travel, and this year has the added trouble of thick fog and ice causing concern, on top of a planned Southern rail strike.

Drivers have been warned to be wary of fog and sub-zero weather conditions across large swathes of England. Freezing fog has settled in many places, while visibility could be down to 100m with ice developing on some roads. So, journeys are likely to take longer than usual with trickier driving conditions.

The Met Office issued a weather warning, saying “freezing fog” had set in across parts of the country and could be slow to clear at times - "perhaps persisting into this evening".

This satellite image taken a little earlier reveals how extensive #fog is this morning. Warnings are still in force https://t.co/9m7MpgMLUO pic.twitter.com/rrAQSErsv9 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 30, 2016

Airports are still being affected: Heathrow, Gatwick and London City Airport have warned of fog causing delays and cancellations.

Foggy weather is affecting flights in the UK & Europe today. Please check the flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) December 30, 2016

Due to foggy weather conditions flights are subject to delays & cancellations, passengers are advised to contact airline for more info. — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) December 30, 2016

Due to fog affecting the South East, flights may be subject to delays. Please check the status of your flight with your airline. Thanks Jay — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) December 30, 2016

As for travel disruption elsewhere:

Southern rail

Long-suffering Southern passengers will likely already know, but for those intending to use the services over the New Year period, you might want to think again.

Southern has advised passengers to check before they travel as it’s expected services will be “severely disrupted” during the RMT union’s next three-day strike – which starts tomorrow, 31 December.

A team of contingency conductors will keep key routes open, but some services will finish earlier, while other routes will have no services or a replacement bus service.

On 31 December, New Year’s Eve, there will be no Southern train services on the following routes:

Clapham Junction - Milton Keynes

Chichester - Portsmouth/Southampton

Lewes – Seaford

Eastbourne - Ashford International

Oxted – Uckfield

Haywards Heath – Lewes

Redhill – Reigate

These routes will either have ticket acceptance with another operator or a replacement bus service.

On Sunday 1 January there will be a Sunday service and on Monday 2 January there will be a Saturday service.

On both 1 and 2 January there will be no Southern train services on these routes:

Ashford – Hastings

Hurst Green – Uckfield​

Havant - Portsmouth Harbour

Clapham Junction - Milton Keynes

Redhill – Reigate

These routes will either have ticket acceptance with another operator or a replacement bus service.

Transport for London:

On New Year's Eve:

Free travel will be provided on all of its services from 11.45pm until 4.30am or last service.

From around 2pm, Waterloo, Westminster and Jubilee Bridges, and roads in central London will start to close to prepare for the big fireworks event.

All bridge and road closures will be in place from 8pm and most will re-open at 6am on Sunday 1 January. Once road closures are in place, bus hubs will be in operation.

The Tube will run throughout the night, but some stations will become exit only at certain times, including Blackfriars from 9pm, Covent Garden from 7pm and Russell Square from 10.30pm.

Taxis cost an extra £4 per journey after 8pm.

On New Year's Day:

Some central London road closures will remain until 6pm for the New Year’s Day Parade. These include Berkeley Square, Bridge Street, Haymarket, Lower Regent Street, Pall Mall and Victoria Street. For a full list see here.

No District line service between Earl's Court and Kensington (Olympia).

Stations near the parade route (Green Park, Piccadilly Circus, Embankment, St James's Park and Westminster) are expected to be busier than normal. Avoid if you can.

The following buses will be busier than usual, divert their route, or terminate early in central London until around 6pm: 3, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 22, 23, 24, 29, 38, 53, 87, 88, 91, 94, 139, 148, 159, 176, 211, 453, C2

No service between Romford and Upminster on the London Overground - use bus 370 instead.