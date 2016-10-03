Emma Haslett

Janus Capital, the asset manager bond king Bill Gross famously ditched Pimco for, has unveiled plans to merge with one of its largest rivals.

In a statement today Janus said it was merging with Henderson Global Investors to create a giant asset manager with with $320bn (£247bn) of assets under management and a combined market capitalisation of $6bn.

The merger of equals will leave Henderson and Janus shareholders with 57 per cent and 43 per cent respectively of the creatively-titled Janus Henderson Global Investors - although the deal isn't expected to be sealed until the second quarter of next year.

The new business will have presences across the US, Europe and Asia, with 54 per cent of its assets under management based in the US, while 31 per cent will be in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 15 per cent will be in Asia.

“Henderson and Janus are well-aligned in terms of strategy, business mix and most importantly a culture of serving our clients by focusing on independent, active asset management," said Andrew Formica, Henderson's chief executive.

Meanwhile Dick Wil, Janus' chief exec, added: "This is a transformational combination for both organisations.

"Janus brings a strong platform in the US and Japanese markets, which is complemented by Henderson’s strength in the UK and European markets"