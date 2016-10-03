Medical goods maker Convatec eyes London listing

Billy Bambrough

A major international maker of medical products is expected to unveil plans for a London initial public offering (IPO) this morning.

Convatec, which specialises in making products for incontinence, wound therapeutics, and critical care, is likely to be valued in the “mid-single digit billions of pounds”, sources told Sky News.

The company was sold by the healthcare giant Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2008 to private equity companies Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital.

The listing – likely to be the largest UK float since the UK voted to quit the European Union in June – is expected to raise hundreds of millions of pounds and could propel Convatec straight into the FTSE 100.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are leading Convatec’s flotation.

June’s Brexit vote sparked fears companies would steer clear of the UK due to uncertainty around London’s future as a financial hub.

These fears have evaporated however, as companies continue to flow in to the City. Last month Hollywood Bowl kicked off what is expected to be an active post-summer period for the market for IPOs.

Waste management firm Biffa, Pure Gym and Go Compare all announced flotation plans since the Brexit vote.

Meanwhile, technology company Misys is plotting a £5.5bn float, which could still be London’s biggest of the year, while mobile network O2 has said it could IPO as soon as this year.

In recent weeks, two Canada-based companies – miner Strongbow Exploration and online bingo platform Intertain – along with South African mineral explorer White Rivers, have said they plan to float in London.