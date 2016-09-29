City Moves for 29 September 2016 | Who’s switching jobs

Smith & Williamson

Jim Clark and Philip Marsden, both of Marsden Clark Corporate Finance, have joined Smith & Williamson's corporate finance team. Jim is appointed as a director and Philip Marsden as a consultant, based at Smith & Williamson’s Moorgate office in London. Jim and Philip have over 50 years of transaction experience between them. Before setting up Marsden Clark, Jim worked with Philip at a small-cap advisory firm. Prior to this Jim worked at HSBC investment bank, KPMG transaction services and Ernst & Young entrepreneurial services. Philip is a former director of 3i Group’s main operating company.

PwC

PwC has appointed Isabelle Jenkins as its new UK banking and capital markets leader. Isabelle has succeeded Simon Hunt and is now a member of the UK financial services leadership team. For the past three years Isabelle has been leading the capital markets business in consulting after joining the firm 21 years ago. During her time at PwC she led the IT workstream for the administration of Lehman Brothers International Europe and led a number of high profile Consulting banking assignments across Europe. Isabelle also led the Consulting Foundation for the Future graduate programme and is a former chair of the PwC Women's network.

Stobart Group

Stobart Group has appointed Mark Adams as chief financial officer with effect from 28 November. Mark brings to Stobart Group more than 20 years of experience in senior finance roles in a broad range of sectors. Most recently Mark has held roles at Pets at Home Group and Cognita Schools, in both cases acting as Interim CFO. Prior to these roles he was CFO at Hastings Insurance Group, EasyJet, Helphire Group, Alpha Airports Group , STA Travel Group and Prism Rail .

Peel Hunt

Roger Lambert has joined Peel Hunt as a partner in its corporate department. Roger joins Peel Hunt from Canaccord Genuity where he was chairman of its corporate broking practice since January 2010. Prior to this, Roger worked for 26 years in corporate finance at JPMorgan Cazenove where he was a partner and then a senior managing director. Roger has a wealth of expertise in the financials, industrials, brewing, drinks and hospitality sectors and over 35 years of advisory expertise and corporate relationships. He will officially start with the firm in January 2017, reporting to Andrew Chapman, head of corporate/ECM at Peel Hunt.

