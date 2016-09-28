Francesca Washtell

SABMiller investors have this morning given the green light to AB InBev’s £79bn Megabrew merger.

The deal is the largest takeover in British corporate history.

Minority shareholders for the FTSE 100 drinks giant voted at a meeting in London this morning, after the High Court ruled last month that SAB investors could be split into two classes.

This separated Colombia’s Santo Domingo family and cigarette maker Altria, who together own around 40 per cent of SABMiller’s stock, from smaller investors as the two majority shareholders have access to a more lucrative joint cash and stock option.

Altria and the Santo Domingos consented to the deal last month.

AB InBev required 75 per cent backing from today’s vote to pass the deal.

Shareholders at Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, also gave their backing to the proposed tie-up at a meeting in Brussels today.

The companies finally reached a buyout deal valued at £44 per share last October, after SABMiller rejected other, lower offers.

However, AB InBev was forced to top up the all-cash offer to £45 per share after disgruntled investors argued the joint cash and stock option available to the majority shareholders was worth more following the Brexit vote in June and the ensuing drop in sterling.

