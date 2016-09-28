Oliver Gill

Two leading Wells Fargo executives have agreed to forfeit a total of $60m (£46m) of their own remuneration following an investigation into the US-bank's sales practices.

Chief executive John Stumpf will forego shares worth $41m and Carrie Tolstedt, the former head of the retail division, will miss out on $19m of shares after the company board ordered an investigation.

The penalties represent one of the biggest financial sanctions ever levied against executives and could be a watershed moment as despite various scandals in the sector, no chief exec has had to give back a bonus.

Although not having a large presence in the UK, the San Francisco-based lender is the third largest in the US by assets. The investigation is in response to claims that its employees opened as many as two million new accounts using current customer names.

Wells Fargo has already agreed to pay $185m to settle regulatory charges and sacked over 5,000 employees.

An independent board has been set up by the bank to run the investigate the allegations and law firm Shearman & Sterling LLP has been drafted in to support.

The board's lead independent director Stephen Sanger said:

We are deeply concerned by these matters, and we are committed to ensuring that all aspects of the company’s business are conducted with integrity, transparency, and oversight.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, clawback provisions have been included in banks' bonuses. But the closest that a chief executive has come to be subject to one was when JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon had his bonus halved in 2012 following the $6.2bn trading losses in connection with the "London Whale".