Tuesday 27 September 2016 12:39pm

United Utilities rises as trading remains in line with expectations

Jessica Morris
Water Crisis Worsens In Southern England
The water company is in the middle of a huge spending programme (Source: Getty)

Shares in United Utilities rose as much as 1.27 per cent to 998.50p per share today after it said first half trading remained in line with expectations.

The London-listed firm expects group revenue to be slightly lower in the first half of 2016-17 due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture with Severn Trent.

However, underlying operating profit during this period is likely to come in "marginally higher" than a year earlier, it added.

Infrastructure renewals expenditure will be slightly lower year-on-year in the first half, but this should increase in the following six months due to the phasing of its massive spending programme.

The company's group net debt at 30 September 2016 is also expected to be slightly higher than the position at 31 March but its debt-to-equity ratio remains "comfortably within our target range".

