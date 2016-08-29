FTSE 100 6838.05 +0.31%
Monday 29 August 2016 11:02pm

Home secretary Amber Rudd is set to dig in her heels and fight for British borders in Calais as she visits France

Mark Sands
Amber Rudd's First Day As Home Secretary
Rudd replaced Theresa May as home secretary last month. (Source: Getty)

Home secretary Amber Rudd is set to dig her heels in to defend border British borders in Calais as senior French politicians call for existing agreements to be reviewed.

Rudd will visit Paris tomorrow, just days after former French president Nicolas Sarkozy questioned the Le Touquet agreement which allows for UK border officials to operate in France.

In a speech this weekend, Sarkozy said: “Those who are here in Calais and who want to cross to England should be processed in England by the English”

And Sarkozy's comments were followed by the president of the Calais region Xavier Bertrand said that migrants should be able to claim asylum in Britain from France.

Read More: No10 hits out at Juncker's "borders worst invention" claims

Rudd will meet with her counterpart Bernard Cazeneuve in Paris tomorrow to discuss security, and a Home Office spokeswoman said the government remains committed to fighting to maintain the existing border deal.

“The French government have repeatedly made it clear that removing the juxtaposed controls would not be in the interests of France,” they added.

Most recently, French president Francois Hollande said in a joint press conference with Theresa May that the existing rules should not be changed.

However, Hollande faces a re-election battle next year, with Sarkozy running against the Socialist to lead the republic.

