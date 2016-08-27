FTSE 100 6838.05 +0.31%
Saturday 27 August 2016 1:45pm

Donald Trump given slight boost with bookie after Nigel Farage appearance

James Nickerson
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Jackson, MS
Trump said Farage is the man behind Brexit (Source: Getty)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's chances of getting into the White House jumped after Nigel Farage appeared alongside him, according to one bookmaker.

Following the Ukip leader's appearance at one of his campaign rallies, William Hill cut their odds on him beating Democrat rival Hillary Clinton.

The bookie is now offering 11/4 on Trump to become president, shortening from 3/1.

Read more: Watch Nigel Farage address a rapturous Trump rally

However, Clinton still remains the frontrunner. She is ahead with pollsters and bookies alike, and leading Trump in several key battleground states.

Last week, introduced by Trump as “the man behind Brexit” - despite the fact Farage held no role with the official Brexit campaign Vote Leave – the Ukip leader told a rapturous crowd he was bringing a message of “hope and optimism”.

The Ukip leader said: “You have a fantastic opportunity here with this campaign. You can go out, you can beat the pollsters, you can beat the commentators, you can beat Washington. And you'll do it by doing what we did for Brexit in Britain.”

