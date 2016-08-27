Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 without parliamentary vote

James Nickerson

Prime Minister Theresa May will not hold a parliamentary vote on Brexit before triggering Article 50 and opening negotiations with the EU.

May will invoke Article 50 without consent of parliament, in a move that will be hailed by eurosceptics.

Those opposed to leaving the EU have said that the referendum is legally only advisory and the approval of parliament is necessary to formally take the UK out of the currently 28-member bloc.

The Prime Minister has said time and time again that "Brexit means Brexit" and a Downing Street source said: “The Prime Minister has been absolutely clear that the British public have voted and now she will get on with delivering Brexit.”

The Telegraph reported that May has consulted government lawyers who have told the Prime Minister she has the executive power to invoke Article 50 and begin the formal process of exiting the EU without a vote in Parliament.

The news comes after the UK voted more than two months ago for Brexit by a margin of 52 per cent to 48 per cent.

Last month eurosceptic MPs hit out at a London law firm after it revealed it was prepared to launch legal action over the triggering of Article 50, which would begin the UK’s formal exit from the EU.

“We must ensure that the government follows the correct process to have legal certainty and protect the UK constitution and the sovereignty of parliament in these unprecedented circumstances,” said Kasra Nouroozi, partner at Mishcon de Reya. “The result of the referendum is not in doubt, but we need a process that follows UK law to enact it.

Meanwhile, in the Labour leadership election, challenger Owen Smith has pledged that he will push for a second referendum on Brexit when the specifics have been ironed out.