Green Party MP Caroline Lucas considering electoral pact with Labour

The Green Party's only MP Caroline Lucas has indicated she would be willing to make an electoral pact with Labour.

Lucas, MP for Brighton Pavilion, may be prepared to consider a deal with other parties, including Labour, where some candidates stand aside in some constituencies.

The news comes ont he same day as voting closed in the Green Party leadership election, which she is widely expected to win.

She has said it will ultimately be for the party to decide on such a policy.

The idea is that voters leaning toward the left, being in this case Labour and the Greens, aren't split.

Speaking to the BBC, Lucas said she wanted "all the options on the table" ahead of the next general election.

She said: "It doesn't make sense for parties of the left to be constantly fighting each other and meanwhile the Conservatives come through and we've seen that time after time in the 2015 general election.

"I think what we are looking at is those marginal constituencies where some kind of agreement between progressive parties might be able to make a difference."

Lucas added that she would even be willing to stand aside herself.