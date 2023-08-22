Wood Group hikes trading expectations with robust order book as CFO steps down

Wood Group has raised its profit expectations on the back of a robust order book

Engineering giant Wood Group (Wood) has raised its trading expectations in its half-year update to investors, predicting higher pre-tax profits after hefty contract wins bolstered its order book.

The firm anticipates yearly revenues of $6bn, while gross earnings are set to be within its medium term target of mid to high single digit growth.

This follows a five per cent boost in its order book – which has risen to $6bn – alongside growth in its carbon capture and hydrogen businesses and fresh contract wins.

The company has brushed off Apollo’s failed multiple takeover attempts this year with a raft of new deals, including a $250m contract extension in Southeast Asia for operations and brownfield engineering services.

It has also signed an agreement with Shell for Wood to deploy expertise in decarbonisation, digitalisation and asset life extension, and a $50m life sciences engineering contract in the USA with GSK.

Wood has seen a sharp increase in revenues from its sustainable solutions – which has climbed to $600m, a 20 per cent hike year-on-year.

A third of the company’s sales pipeline comes from sustainable solutions, up from 31 per cent at year end.

This has helped power robust overall figures, including a 16 per cent spike in group revenues to $3bn, and adjusted pre-tax profits of $202m – up nine per cent on last year.

The company’s statutory results show operating profits of $23m – down 26 per cent – with the company swallowing $5m of Apollo-related costs after its failed takeover attampt, and a $20m receivables write-down in the power and industrial EPC business which was closed in 2022.

Wood has also announced David Kemp will be stepping down as chief financial officer after eight years at the helm.

The process to appoint his successor is now underway and Kemp will remain in his role until a new candidate is in place.

The company is set to begin trading today at 148p per share on the FTSE 250.