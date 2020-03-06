What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

Prepare to meet the women who are shaping the future of finance in Britain and beyond.

Is there a better time than International Women’s Day to bring more attention to the UK’s best female financial minds? With so much stellar talent driving the financial future of the UK forward, it’s time to celebrate our key players and their contributions.

Amra Balic

Managing director, BlackRock EMEA

Amra began her career with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and went on to work in European corporate credit ratings at Standard & Poor’s. She is now the head of investment stewardship for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Through her work, Amra has become one of the most impactful figures in corporate governance and is a board member at Eumedion — a body which represents institutional investors on issues of corporate governance and sustainability. She has been key in pushing for diversity, has acted as an advocate for ESG investment, and has also been outspoken about ending excessive executive pay.

Valerie Bannert-Thurner (Ph. D.)

Senior vice-president, Nasdaq

As head of buy-side and sell-side solutions for market technology, Valerie is one of Nasdaq’s most senior women in Europe. She began her career in a string of leadership positions with FinTech companies in London and the US, before moving on to run FTEN trading and risk management across Europe and Asia. Valerie has been voted one of the 100 most influential women in finance by Financial News.

Valerie has recently helped launch a data discovery capability for Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, which will give clients access to the information they’ll need for data audits, regulatory inquiries, and reconciliation for regulatory compliance (including MiFID II). The effect this could have on the role of data science in relation to finance is significant.

Anne Boden (MBE)

Founder and CEO, Starling Bank

Anne started her finance career in 1981 with Lloyds Bank, where she helped to design the world’s first real-time payment system (CHAPS). She went on to become the head of EMEA global transaction services at Royal Bank of Scotland, before taking a CEO position for Allied Irish Banks. In 2014, Anne struck out on her own to launch Starling Bank. This UK-based mobile-only bank now has more than 800,000 customers and almost £1bn in deposits.

Starling Bank is the first challenger bank to be registered on the stock market and has plans for a European expansion in the future. The small businesses they serve have been found to contribute almost £17 billion to the UK economy.

Alison Rose

CEO, Royal Bank of Scotland

Alison is the first female leader to be appointed to one of the Big Four banks.

She took the RBS CEO position following a career as CEO for NatWest Holdings. Since being appointed as CEO of RBS, Alison has made a conscious effort to use her position of power to lift up other women in the finance industry.

Alison was invited by Government to lead the Review of Female Entrepreneurship, which revealed the various barriers women face in business. The review also found that, by closing the gender pay gap, the economy could benefit by as much as £250 billion. This resulted in a new government target to assist 600,000 female entrepreneurs by 2030.

