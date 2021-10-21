Woman convicted after assaulting TfL officers who wanted her to wear mask

A woman has been sentenced to a 12-month community order after she assaulted two Transport for London’s (TfL) Transport, support and enforcement officers in December 2020.

The defendant, Keia Williamson, was accused of being verbally abusive to officers after being asked to comply with the Covid-19 safety measures that required people travelling on the London transport system to wear a mask.

As the officers refused her travel, she proceeded to physically assault them but she was caught on the officers’ body worn cameras.

In addition to the year-long community order, she was also sentenced to 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days as well as court costs, victim surcharge and compensation amounting to £280.

Our staff have the right to do their job without fear or intimidation and we do not tolerate any violence, aggression or threatening behaviour towards them,” said Mandy McGregor, head of transport policing and community safety.

“This was an appalling act of violence against two members of staff who were simply trying to do their jobs and we’re pleased that the offender has been brought to justice.

“Body worn video footage continues to provides vital evidence to the police and serves as a powerful deterrent to those who intend on abusing our staff.”

In the last 10 months, 4,500 body cameras for staff have been in operation to reduce workplace violence.