Wizz Air on track to pre-pandemic levels as passenger numbers grow

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air is on track to get back to pre-pandemic levels, as passenger numbers continue to grow after the easing of air travel restrictions.

In the second quarter of FY22, the Budapest-based company registered a 92.7 per cent increase in passenger numbers, which resulted in revenue going up from €471.2m to €880.4m this year.

“Close to 10 million passengers booked a Wizz Air flight in the quarter with load factors around 80 per cent for the quarter and reaching 84 per cent in August as our capacity peaked at 98 per cent of 2019 ASKs in the same month,” said Wizz Air’s chief executive Jozsef Varadi.

“Our revenue performance was 79 per cent better than last summer and ex-fuel CASK in the second quarter continued to normalise and was only 12 per cent higher compared to pre-pandemic levels.”

“As a result, we delivered an operating profit of €57m for the quarter. We closed the quarter with €1.7bn of total cash, highlighting our ability to manage liquidity well and continue to maintain our investment grade rating.”