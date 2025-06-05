Wittenstein: The global high-tech software innovators with a mission to keep us safe

Whether you’re driving in your car, sitting in a plane or receiving hospital treatment, there’s a piece of software hidden away that can literally save your life.

The Real Time Operating System, or RTOS, is the smart software that keeps systems operating safely, accurately and securely.

The software, built into anything from aircraft control systems to pacemakers in the human heart, helps run timings and tasks critical to the safe functioning of the equipment.

A leading light in this high-tech market is WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems, from Long Ashton on the outskirts of Bristol, announced this month as winners of a coveted Kings Awards for Enterprise.

The company, which has customers worldwide and does 95 percent of its business abroad, picked up the prestigious honour in the International Trade category, and the team are understandably proud.

Managing Director Andrew Longhurst said: “We’re very proud to have won such a prestigious award. It says everything about the business and our excellent team.

“We are very much an exporting company selling cutting-edge software components to lots of large corporations around the world.

“These are being embedded into high-end safety-critical applications on a global level so it’s particularly fitting that we are recognised in the international trade category.

“This award is a reflection of the hard work of the entire WHIS team, some of whom have been dedicated to the business for decades.

It underscores the strength of our core values and team culture, further reinforced by our recent Great Place to Work accreditation, recognizing WHIS as a supportive and high-performing workplace.

“Having this award adds credibility, reliability and trust to our brand and will be valuable in our relationship with international customers, particularly in China and America where they can see we are recognised by the King.”

The WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) story began 25 years ago in 1999 when the business, originally part of the WITTENSTEIN aerospace group, began to focus on a new direction, high-integrity and safety-critical embedded systems design.

WHIS is a key division of the WITTENSTEIN group, which operates in over 40 countries, employs more than 2,800 people, and achieved a turnover exceeding 500 million USD in 2022/23.

The WHIS mission is to create a safer, greener, more secure future by providing high integrity Real Time Operating Systems and related engineering services to embedded software engineers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, SAFERTOS¨, was developed as the business identified a growing need for this software in the safety critical sector. This is to say, an RTOS that can be used in applications that can not fail without risk to human life. The Kings Award highlights the global success of SAFERTOS¨, now trusted in over 46 countries across automotive, medical, aerospace, and industrial sectors. This success is largely due to the quality of the RTOS, able to achieve the highest levels of safety certification across these sectors.

“For us safety is everything,” says Andrew. “Think about it. If you’ve been in hospital attached to a piece of equipment, working in a factory or just driving your car, you will be relying on this software technology to keep you safe.”

WHIS operate in a fast-moving sector and the business is constantly looking at further innovation and growth

Says Andrew: “We see the automotive and aerospace sectors as probably the fastest growing markets.

“In-car systems and communications tech are becoming increasingly sophisticated as they are expected to do more and more. Also, with electric vehicle production significantly increasing, the industry will need newer and more advanced software to make them run efficiently and be more environmentally friendly.

“It will be the same story in the aerospace industry where our technology will be able to assist in more efficient operation and less carbon emissions.

“Security is also a growing issue globally and we are working on products that will add higher security levels for security-critical applications.

“Apart from that we are also on the move! We are continuing to grow. We now employ 60 people, significantly increasing staffing levels in the past three years and we are moving into new offices on Rivergate in Bristol city centre. So it’s exciting times for the future of the business.”

So, what exactly are RTOS and who uses them?

A Real Time Operating System, is a software component that rapidly switches between tasks, giving the impression that multiple programs are being executed at the same time on a single processing core.

An RTOS is designed for functions requiring precise task and time scheduling, often used in embedded systems which can span multiple industries with applications in robotics, aerospace, medical, rail and most commonly automotive technologies.

RTOS is used in modern vehicles for managing real-time tasks like engine control units, adaptive cruise control, and infotainment systems.

It is used in the medical sector for devices like pacemakers and medical monitoring systems, ensuring quick and accurate responses for patient safety.

RTOS helps manage flight control systems in aircraft, radar processing, and guidance systems, where timing and reliability are critical.

The software can also power robotic control systems, assembly lines, and process monitoring, ensuring real-time and safe task handling in manufacturing environments.

By Andrew Edwards

www.highintegritysystems.com