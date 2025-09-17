Win 4 x VIP Tickets to Black Deer in the City at Tobacco Dock

VIP Lounge access at London’s biggest celebration of Americana this year.

VIP Lounge access at London’s biggest celebration of Americana this year.

City Winners has teamed up with Black Deer in the City to offer this fantastic prize, for one City Winner and their three guests, of tickets and access to the VIP Lounge at the first ever Black Deer in the City, which is taking place on 25 and 26 October at Tobacco Dock, London.

Co-founder and creative director of Black Deer, Gill Tee, said bringing the festival “into the heart of London is a dream we’ve had for some time,” adding that with “Black Deer In the City, we’re combining everything our community loves about Americana – authentic music, fashion, food, dance – into one unforgettable urban experience”.

A hybrid of Black Deer Festival (Eridge Park, Kent) and Black Deer Live shows (one-nighters showcasing Americana music at grassroots venues in and around London), the two-day event will bring together more than 60 artists performing across six stages, a live fire stage with demonstrations from pitmasters and chefs, chilli and hot dog eating competitions, dance hall, retail emporium, tattoo parlour, custom bikes and trucks, bars and street food, plus much more. It will be the biggest celebration of Americana to take place in London this year.



Artists including American Aquarium, The Gasoline Gypsies, Hans Chew, Chuck Prophet and Sam Outlaw will be flying over from the States. Frazey Ford, Toby Lee, Morganway, Ferris & Slyvester and The Wandering Hearts will also be performing.

“Tobacco Dock provides the perfect backdrop and we’re thrilled to welcome a lineup of incredible talent,” he said. “Many of whom are making UK-exclusive appearances.

“Black Deer in The City is a true celebration of culture, creativity and the spirit of togetherness and I couldn’t be more excited for the doors to open in October.”

Black Deer’s managing director Chris Russell-Fish added his thanks to “Tobacco Dock, Brighthelmstone Music, Desertscene and The Half Moon for their incredible support for the very first ever Black Deer In The City.

Read more Win VIP Hospitality for 4 at The PDC World Darts Championship

“If it wasn’t for them, none of this would be possible.”

The event will be open from 11.00am until 1am on the first day and 11.00am to midnight on the second day. Parking is available next to the venue, with Wapping (Overground), Shadwell (Overground & DLR), Tower Hill (District & Circle lines) train stations all a short walk away, with frequent bus routes available too.

For more information, book tickets and to keep up to date on event news, including artist announcements, please visit https://www.blackdeerfestival.com/

Enter today at citywinners.co.uk

City Winners, in partnership with City AM, offers our players the chance to win amazing prizes and experiences in our Prize Draws. City Winners guarantees that every single prize will be won. For your chance to win this amazing prize and be our next City Winner or to enter one of our other amazing Prize Draws visit citywinners.co.uk today. This is a Free to enter Prize Draw. Terms and conditions apply. Over 18’s only – see website for details

Terms and Conditions Specific to this Prize

The tickets will be for Saturday and Sunday entry and access into the separate VIP lounge area

The prize is non transferable