Wilko: HMV owner Putman exits talks to buy stores as Poundland waits in the wings

Poundland is now believed to be interested in buying 100 Wilko stores

A deal to acquire around 100 Wilko stores by HMV owner Doug Putman has fallen through, placing thousands of more jobs at risk.

The Canadian businessman is understood to have ended talks with the high street stores’ administrators, PwC, over concerns about the costs of the retailer’s infrastructure.

“It is with great disappointment that we can no longer continue in the purchase process for Wilko having worked with administrators and suppliers over several weeks to seek a viable way to rescue it as a going concern,” Doug Putman, founder of Putman Investments, said.

“We had financing in place and received the full support of PWC, Wilko management and staff representatives, which we are deeply thankful for considering what a challenging time it has been for them.”

He added: “However, commitment to overhauling the trading framework of the business with partners and the costs of running Wilko’s legacy operations infrastructure combined has meant that a stable foundation could not be secured to ensure long-term success for the business and its people in the way that we would have wanted.”

Putman was originally poised to buy about 350 of Wilko’s 400 sites, but as the administration process continued to drag on that figure began to fall significantly.

PwC will now strike a deal with rival discounter Poundland to offload 100 sites, Sky News reported.

The Range is also said to be in talks to buy Wilko’s brand and online assets.

Last week, B&M bought 51 Wilko sites for £13m, however it was never confirmed if any jobs would be kept in the deal.

So far, more than 1,300 Wilko jobs have been cut and 52 stores have been closed.

PwC declined to comment. City A.M has contacted the parties involved for a response.