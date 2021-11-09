Whitby staycation: Yorkshire seaside town offers a break from City life

Before geologists found petroleum in the Caspian and the Gulf, it was whale oil which lit the lamps of London. Whale oil lubricated the instruments and machines which powered the Industrial Revolution, and it was the key ingredient in everything from soaps and margarine, to nitroglycerine and detergents.

Nothing in the whale carcass was wasted: skin became leather, the cartilage was boiled down for glue, and the bones shaped fashionable women’s corsets.

The Yorkshire seaside town of Whitby was the centre of Britain’s whaling trade. Home to a fleet of 55 whaling ships, 2,761 whales were caught, killed, and brought ashore between 1753 when the Whitby Whaling Company was first formed, and 1883 when whaling in Whitby came to an end. The vast jawbone of a whale — a gift from Whitby’s sister town of Anchorage, Alaska — forms a commemorative arch on the top of West Cliff. When you stand beneath it looking out at the rough waters of the North Sea, it is a poignant reminder of the epic scale of these marine mammals, and also the significant risks which Whitby’s whalers faced in hunting them.

Whitby’s scenic harbour is still packed with boats, but today there are many more yachts and sightseeing boats than fishing trawlers. The whaling ships, of course, are long gone, and so too are the tall ships built here which transported Captain James Cook on his famous voyages to Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The whales themselves still migrate along the Yorkshire Coast in large numbers, however, and late summer and autumn is the prime time for whale watching. Humpback, minke, fin, and sei whales all swim in these waters close to the shore, and at the same time you’ll see porpoise and white nosed dolphins, dozens of snorting seals, and countless seabirds darting their way back and forth between the sea and cliffs.

Skipper Richard Cope has been angling in Whitby since the age of seven. He now sails the Mistress Whitby, an immaculately kept Offshore 105, for whale watching and fishing trips. With his hobby license, Rich can sail up to 60 miles from the shore, ample distance to find the whales.

“Sometimes we see an individual whale. But if you are in a spot where the gannets are diving for herrings and sprats, that’s an amazing sight in itself.” It is the gannets which indicate the presence of whales, Rich explains. “There are maybe 50 gannets in a flock, diving one after the other. And the dolphins and whales are beneath the water, pushing the feed up to the surface.”

I wonder how close it was possible to get, hoping I’d be able to spot a whale without relying on binoculars or the camera zoom. Reminiscing about a recent outing, Rich comments, “We’d caught quite a lot of mackerel. The water was clear. A whale came out alongside us. We only went a couple of hundred metres and then there was a pod of porpoises alongside the boat, too!” I am slightly incredulous at first, but within an hour’s sailing along the coast from Whitby, you realise just how rich in wildlife these waters really are.

All the boat crews in Whitby work long hours, especially in the summer months when the sea is relatively calm. The north cardinal buoy outside Whitby marks the edge of the reef, but there are weather buoys out there, too. The buoys measure the height and frequency of the waves, and they relay the information directly to a mobile phone app. If the waves have short frequency, the water is choppy. In rough weather, the boats don’t sail. It’s still tiring, potentially dangerous work, but nothing like as risky as it was for generations past.

Guests assemble on Whitby’s quayside at seven, around sunrise, when the working boats are already readying their nets and heading out of the sheltered harbour to sea. There are just six people onboard the Mistress Whitby to allow for social distancing, and Rich runs through a comprehensive safety talk before setting sail. A stack of small lobster pots stand on the deck, and I cross my fingers that we would catch enough for dinner.

Once clear of the harbour, we followed the line of the coast. The Mistress Whitby can cruise at a speed of 10 knots, which felt fairly quick. We baited the pots and dropped them overboard at the edge of the rocks, where the ledge gives way to deep sea. It is here that you are most likely to get a catch, and with Rich’s license we’d be able to take up to 10 crabs and two lobsters home.

The fishing restrictions are strict. But Rich is adamant — and rightly so — that protecting the fish stocks is important. There are escape hatches in the pots so that smaller creatures can swim free, and every lobster we bring onboard has to be measured against the gauge in the wheelhouse. If the lobster is too small, it gets another chance, and is put straight back into the sea.

One full size lobster has a curious v-shaped notch in its shell. Rich and other responsible fishermen like him will make this mark if they catch a buried lobster, one which is pregnant with its eggs stuck along its belly. You aren’t allowed to land a buried lobster, but that doesn’t mean that the unscrupulous won’t scrape off the eggs and try. Scratching a v onto the surface of a claw before throwing it back into the water ensures the lobster will be protected, even if it is caught again by someone else in a few weeks’ time.

It’s about an hour’s sailing along the coast from Whitby to Ravenscar, a hilltop resort planned to rival Skegness, but which was never built. What Ravenscar does have, however, is an absolutely huge grey seal colony. The rocky beach is relatively inaccessible, which is no doubt why the seals love it so. There are around 300 seals on the headland, barking and snorting and farting.

The best way to see them is by boat, and Rich skillfully manoeuvres Mistress Whitby close enough to see (and smell!) them, whilst avoiding the underwater rocks. The young seals are definitely cuter than their elephantine parents, but it is mesmerising to watch how all these ungainly looking creatures become immediately so agile the minute they slip into the water to swim.

You’ll be relieved to hear that the pots we dropped earlier in the day did catch lobsters, two of which are definitely large enough to land and eat. It’s one thing to buy fresh seafood from the quay, but quite another to dine on something you’ve hauled aboard yourself. I’ve never cooked a lobster before, and thankfully don’t have to try.

Chef Andy Hill will whisk away whatever you catch to nearby Raithwaite Sandsend, and prepare a culinary masterpiece whilst you wash, change, and sip on a celebratory drink in the hotel’s bar. My reward for the day is a perfect lobster thermidor, on my plate just a couple of hours after I’d pulled it from the sea.

NEED TO KNOW:

Rooms at Raithwaite Sandsend start from £135 per night, with breakfast. The hotel organises day charters of the Mistress Whitby from £120 per person. This includes dinner prepared by Raithwaite’s chef Andy Hill at the hotel’s restaurant, The Brasserie. www.raithwaitesandsend.co.uk