Explained: Israel and Palestine conflict, and the £400m UK-Israel arms trade

The Israeli military sent another bombardment of rockets over the Gaza Strip this morning, which has killed at least two people, meanwhile protests in support of Palestinians erupt across Israel.

The fresh load of attacks came hours after at least 24 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed overnight in Israeli airstrikes, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

In a statement released today, charity Campaign Against Arms Trade called on the UK to end its arms sales and military support to Israeli forces following the Gaza killings.

Since 2015, the UK has licensed £400m worth of arms to Israel over 750 limited-value licenses.

“The actual level of exports will be significantly higher, as there have also been 43 open licences in this period,” the charity said, which means the value of those licences is unlimited.

“A review by the government at the time found 12 licences for arms which are likely to have been used in the 2014 bombardment of Gaza.

“Likewise, in 2010 the then foreign secretary David Miliband said that UK-made arms had “almost certainly” been used in the 2009 bombing campaign.”

Dana Aboul-Jabine of Campaign Against Arms Trade said: “Regardless of how many atrocities have been inflicted, Downing Street has continued to arm and support Israeli forces.

“UK-made arms have been used against Palestinians before, and it is likely that they will be again.”

Forced ‘evictions’

Over 700 Palestinians have been hurt or injured in Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank over the past 24 hours, in the worst unrest the region has seen in years.

Israel also launched deadly airstrikes on Gaza on Monday, the same day an Israeli court ruling was due on whether authorities would evict dozens of Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah and give their homes to Israeli settlers.

The court ruling has since been postponed another 30 days, which means Sheikh Jarrah residents get to live in their homes for one more month.

However, Palestinian resident Mohammed El-Kurd told CNN: “It’s not really an eviction, it’s forced ethnic displacement to be accurate, because an eviction implies legal authority, while the Israeli occupation has no legitimate jurisdiction of the eastern parts of occupied Jerusalem under international law.

“It also implies the presence of a landlord and certainly Israeli settlers have not built our homes, they’re not our landlords, they don’t want our land.”

El-Kurd added that using the term ‘eviction’ to explain his and his neighbour’s situation fails to take into account the “hundreds of heavily armed police” and violence.

Under Israeli law, Jewish-Israeli’s who can prove they lived there before 1948, when the first war over the land occurred, can claim back their Jerusalem properties. But no similar law exists for Palestinians who lost homes in West Jerusalem.

“Just because something is technically legal doesn’t mean it’s ethical, or moral, or historically just,” El-Kurd added.

