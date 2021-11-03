Westminster committee: 'Broken' military procurement process wastes billions

The procurement process at the Ministry of Defence is “broken” and has led to billions of pounds of taxpayer money being wasted, according to a report from Westminster’s Public Accounts Committee.

A new report from the committee found the department “continually fails to learn from its mistakes” and that it was “extremely disappointed and frustrated by the continued poor track record of the MoD and its suppliers”.

The parliamentary committee, led by Labour MP Dame Meg Hillier, cited a number of spending failures by the MoD in recent years.

This includes a £5.5bn programme by the army for a new range armoured vehicles, called Ajax.

The contract was signed in 2014, however none of the promised 589 vehicles have entered into service. The first orders were supposed to have arrived in 2017.

“The department’s system for delivering major equipment capabilities is broken and is repeatedly wasting taxpayers’ money,” MPs on the committee said.

The report also called for the Treasury and the Cabinet Office to come in and review the MoD’s model for procurement.

Hillier said the department had “failed to assure that it is taking these matters sufficiently seriously or that it can quickly deliver a radical step-change in performance through its improvement plans”.

“MoD senior management appears to have made the calculation that, at the cost of a few uncomfortable hours in front of a select committee, they can get away with leaving one of the largest financial holes in any government department’s budget, not just for now but year after year,” she said.