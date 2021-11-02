Westminster cancels tours and banquets as cases creep up

MPs’ staff have been advised to work from home while their bosses have been urged to social distance in the House of Commons, under fresh guidance.

The House of Commons has advised MPs to not gather too close together in parliamentary committees and instructed chairs to enforce social distancing in meetings. This comes after a healthy and safety body deemed the risk of coronavirus transmission to have risen.

What’s more, tours and banquets in Parliament have been cancelled, with measures to be reviewed in two weeks, it was first reported by The Daily Telegraph.

There has been an increase in coronavirus cases linked to the estate, it has been reported.

All employees on the parliamentary estate, researchers, journalists and external contractors, must now wear masks – this does not apply to MPs.

Parliamentary authorities believe the Palace of Westminster is an area “where the risk of transmission is likely to be greater,” according to The Telegraph.

A Parliamentary spokesperson said: “The House’s priority is to ensure that those on the estate are safe while business is facilitated.

“There have been recent increases in Covid-19 across the country and these are also being reflected in Parliament.

“The UK Health Security Agency has determined that the risk of transmission on the Parliamentary estate is now greater.

“As a consequence, some further action is being taken to ensure that case numbers do not continue to rise. The measures will be reviewed in two weeks’ time.”