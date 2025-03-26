West Ham United director on leave amid internal investigation

West Ham United are 16th in the Premier League

West Ham United executive director Tara Warren is on leave amid an internal investigation, City AM understands.

Long-serving Warren joined West Ham more than 15 years ago and was promoted to the board of the Premier League club in 2015.

Chief commercial officer Nathan Thompson was appointed an executive director earlier this week.

West Ham did not comment when contacted.

Warren was credited with a leading role in helping West Ham secure their long-term tenancy of the London Stadium following the 2012 Olympics.

In the last decade revenue has more than doubled to a record £270m in 2024, thanks in part to their move to average attendances of more than 60,000 and a £10m-a-season sponsorship deal with Betway.

The club said of her appointment as a director: “Tara played a lead supporting role assisting her during the three long and complicated processes that ultimately led to West Ham being named anchor concessionaire and has been a key figure in setting and implementing the organisation’s marketing and sales strategy since.”

Her responsibilities have included the club’s strategic and commercial priorities, such as broadcast rights, stadium and stakeholder management, domestic and international growth and digital and data functions. She has also been responsible for equality, diversity and inclusion strategy.

Before that Warren held marketing, commercial and business development roles including at Savills and at The Brewery, a shopping and leisure centre in Romford.

She is also listed as an independent non-executive director of the British Horseracing Authority, having begun a three-year term in December 2023.

Thompson was appointed chief commercial officer in January 2022, having worked his way up since joining the club in 2016 to work on attracting more partners.

It comes as West Ham sit 16th in the Premier League and enjoy a free weekend while the FA Cup quarter-finals take place.

The Hammers are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who sit one place below them in the table.