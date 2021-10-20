Carnaby Street owner Shaftesbury portfolio valuation increases amid Covid recovery

West End landlord Shaftesbury has announced a further reduction in available-to-let vacancy as the capital rebounds from lockdown.

The real estate investment trust said available-to-let vacancy was 2.9 per cent of portfolio ERV at September 30. This marks a drop from 4.6 per cent at July 31 and shows the green shoots of recovery for central London.

The indicative external valuation of the wholly-owned portfolio was £3bn, an increase of £165m in the six month period since March.

Upper floors now only account for 33 per cent of available-to-let vacancy, compared to 64 per cent at March 31.

The firm also said it had no available apartments, compared to 65 in July.

“The rebound in footfall and trading across our locations reported in our August update has continued, boosted by the rapidly growing return of the local office-based workforce,” Brian Bickell, Shaftesbury chief executive, said.

“Occupancy levels are benefitting from the robust recovery in occupier demand and leasing activity for both commercial and residential accommodation across our meticulously curated, popular West End locations.”

Bickell said the indicative wholly-owned portfolio valuation showed a like-for-like increase of around 5 per cent since March, with a revival of the West End gathering pace.

Its preliminary results will be published on November 30.