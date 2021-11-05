West End Christmas spending forecast less than half pre-Covid levels

Central London business group New West End Company has forecast £1.2bn will be spent over the next seven weeks in the run up to Christmas.

Sales across West End businesses will rise a third on last year but still be less than half of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

However, footfall hit 80 per cent of pre-Covid levels last week, the highest the area has noted since the first lockdown.

Bosses said the area has been held back in its recovery because of a lack of tourist trade, with overseas visitors usually willing to splurge more on a shipping trip than domestic ones.

New West End Company has urged shoppers to hit the high street instead of shopping online this year, and to visit shops and restaurants across Bond St, Oxford St, Regent St and Mayfair.

The group, which represents 600 businesses, has called on ministers for a simplified visa process, extension of Sunday trading hours and reconsideration of a decision to abolish tax free shopping.

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive of New West End Company said: “The long term recovery of the West End is well on its way this winter, but we can all play a part in speeding up that return by making time to shop on our high streets, grabbing a bite to eat at our hard-hit restaurants and catching a show.

“One in ten Londoners work in the West End, and it has been heartening to see UK shoppers filling the district with optimism once again and supporting our colleagues, but that wealth of choice and world-renowned retail depends on encouraging high spending overseas tourists to return.”