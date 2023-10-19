State of the City: We’ll need more than just rule tweaks to save London’s capital markets, say bosses

The City of London has been gripped by a malaise this year amid a drop off in IPOs.

It has been a bruising year for the City of London.

Soaring inflation and 14 consecutive rate rises have roiled financial markets and triggered a scramble for steady ground, while a shuttered IPO market and a flood of firms to New York have compounded the pain for dealmakers, bankers and officials alike.

Negative headlines abound and the London Stock Exchange has been plunged into a period of soul searching.

But how bad really is it in the City of London? And is London an outlier in the downturn?

We’re going to need a bigger boat, say chiefs

The wave of reforms being ushered in by regulators this year may not be enough to rid London of the malaise gripping its IPO market, a poll of senior decision makers has found.

A survey of 59 executives by law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, shared exclusively with City A.M. State of the City, found that some 61 per cent did not think that regulatory tweaks alone would be enough to revitalise the market after a drop off in listings.

The view chimes with that of senior decision makers in the Square Mile who have warned that a wider cultural reset is needed in London to boost the appeal of its capital markets.

London Stock Exchange chief Julia Hoggett said that a host of rule changes by the FCA, in May, including merging the standard and premium segments of the market, were a “meaningful step forward towards ensuring the UK remains a leading global capital market” but more needed to be done.

“These proposed rule changes are just one element of the reforms needed to improve the competitiveness of the UK’s capital markets,” she said in May.

FCA chief Nikhil Rathi in May stressed a similar point, saying that while regulation plays an important part, any particular firm’s decision on where to list “is influenced by many factors” and “substantive change will require a concerted effort from government and industry as well”.

The figures come amid a drop off in IPOs this year. Just 23 firms have listed in the UK in the first three quarters of this year, raising £953m, compared to 34 IPOs raising £1.16bn over the same period of an already quiet 2022, according to EY.

ITM Power deals a fresh blow to UK green hopes

The UK’s already bruised green ambitions were dealt a fresh blow this week as hydrogen firm ITM Power announced it would be ramping up its growth in the US.

The green hydrogen firm — which specialises in making electrolysers — will pursue a speedy entry into the US and will begin bidding on US projects, striking a blow to the UK’s green energy ambitions Nicholas Earl writes.

There are questions over what this means for the UK investment climate, with another green specialist turning their attention to the US and the $370bn of funding in the country’s Inflation Reduction Act.

ITM Power told City A.M. this week the government needed to focus on how to boost homegrown domestic products and help them reach international markets.

“Compared to state support given for similar manufacturing companies in Europe the government should invest in manufacturing hubs that bring international supply chains together,” a spokesperson said.

City IPO watch

The drop off in listings has piled pain on the City of London this year amid a wider slump in the global IPO market.

The Global IPO market notched 615 IPOs in the first half of the year, raising $60.9bn, down 36 per cent in value on an already quiet 2022, according to figures from EY.

However, London has felt the squeeze more than most. While the number of floats began to tick back up in the second quarter of this year, the amount of cash raised is still in the doldrums.

Between June and September cash raised via fresh listings on London’s historic bourse fell 36 per cent to £360m as just five firms floated on the market, down from a quiet £565.5m in the same period last year, new figures from EY showed.

How the City stacks up on IPOs

Proceeds ($bn)

London has slumped outside of the top 12 in terms of both cash raised and quantity of IPOs in the first three quarter of the year.

While lawmakers and officials have pressed ahead with reform in London over the past two years, firms are still looking to tap into deeper pools of capital in Asia and America rather than the City.

Even Istanbul and Bucharest have seen more cash raised, while Chinese and US markets have surged ahead.

How big is London’s stock market?

Three exchanges operate in the capital, two run by the historic London Stock Exchange, and a smaller bourse run by challenger firm Aquis.

The cumulative value of the London Stock Exchange is £2.6 trillion. The biggest 100 firms listed on the main market come to a combined value of around £1.9trillion.

Sounds a lot? But those 100 biggest firms were eclipsed in value by just one New York listed company alone in July: Apple.

How the City stacks up on growth

London has also been plagued by the sluggish valuations of its top firms. Much has been made of the premium price tags fetched by New York’s listed giants – and a five year growth trajectory of the flagship indexes on both sides of the Atlantic shows how wide that gap has become.

New York’s listed behemoths have rocketed while European and London listed firms have been left in the dust.

The growth of the FTSE 100 has slumped well below its peers globally

Venture View: Pull of the private markets?

Private markets have been seen as an increasingly tempting alternative by many firms this year. However, venture capital investment has been hit by a similarly shar downturn globally, as the flow of cheap cash was choked off by rapid rate hikes.

London has held up firmly on the global rankings but funding has slowed dramatically, as venture investors cast a more discerning eye on their targets.

