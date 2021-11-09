Watches of Switzerland raises guidance after strong UK performance

Watches of Switzerland Group has raised its guidance for the full year following increased revenue growth and robust UK performance.

It has recovered from the pandemic with the benefit of increased product demand and accommodating market conditions.

This has allowed the watchmakers to put in the time to expand their US strategy, with five new stores purchased across four states.

The company has raised its anticipated revenue for its FY22 guidance, and is now ticking towards £1.15-£1.20bn, having previously estimated revenues between £1.05-£1.10bn.

It has also increased its EBITDA margin from 1.0-1.5 per cent versus last year, a more positive outlook compared to previous guidance which forecast flat to 0.5 per cent increases.

The watch vendors expect the group’s Capex to increase at a greater pace too, reaching £45.0m to £50.0m, rather than the previously forecast £40.0 million to £45.0 million.

It has additionally decreased its net det estimates, potentially by as much as 50 per cent.

The group now expects net debt to remain between £10.0m to £20.0m, a sharp decline from £20.0m to £30.0m previously predicted in earlier trading updates this year.

Areas where no changes have been made versus previous guidance include total finance costs, which remain between £4.0m and £4.5m.

Meanwhile, depreciation, amortisation, impairment and profit/loss on disposal of fixed assets remains set at £30.0m to £32.0m.

The company is also dealing with identical macro-factors such as an underlying tax rate of 21.0 per cent to 22.5 per cent and an average USD/GBP full year rate of $1.40.

The guidance improvements were driven by H1 FY22 strong performance and powered by margin enhancing growth in the UK.

Robust UK performance continues to be generated by a thriving domestic clientele, with revenue rising 42.3 per cent to £418.6m vs H1 FY21.

Overall, group revenue £586.2m soared by 44.6 per cent (H1 FY21: £414.3m), as strong demand environment for luxury watches and jewellery resulted in a significant increase in volumes of non-supply constrained brands.

The company is also reporting strong momentum in the US with revenue rising by 50.2 per cent to £167.6m vs H1 FY21, with net cash of £30.0M.

It has now bought five new stores in Texas, Colorado, Connecticut, and Minnesota.

These acquisitions will bring the US store network to 22 multi-brand and 14 mono-brand boutiques to reach a total representation of 36 stores in 12 states.

Brian Duffy, chief executive officer, said: “We are very pleased with our first half performance. Over the last two years, we have demonstrated the versatility of our multi-channel model with a more than doubling of sales to domestic clients and within this half year, a significant change in brand mix.