Watchdog investigates after JD Sports and Footasylum bosses' car park meeting

JD Sports’ boss faces questions after being spotted meeting his opposite number from takeover target Footasylum.

The footwear giant’s executive chairman Peter Cowgill met with Footasylum chief Barry Bown, in a car park near Bury in Greater Manchester, this summer, in footage seen by The Sunday Times.

The competitions watchdog has been looking at trainer giant JD’s takeover of smaller rival Footasylum since spring 2019.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s initial enforcement order bans the two firms from an integration of Footasylum into JD.

While it does not prohibit meetings, the watchdog said “no business secrets, know-how, commercially sensitive information, intellectual property or any other information of a confidential or proprietary nature” can be shared.

Both parties denied any wrongdoing.

According to a source close to Cowgill, quoted in The Sunday Times, the duo met in the car park as a nearby cafe was shut and no business secrets were shared.

Cowgill suggested the video had been taken on behalf of a “key competitor”. He told the newspaper: “I’m not concerned by the footage in terms of any implications of business wrongdoing or incorrect conduct. But I am concerned – very – that a competitor is able to go to those lengths.”

CityA.M. understands the CMA is in the process of investigating whether the meeting constituted a breach of its interim order.

Every fortnight, the bosses of the two footwear firms and JD’s majority shareholder, Pentland Group, must write to the CMA to assure the watchdog that they have not breached the order.

Compliance taken seriously

The CMA said: “These rules are put in place to protect consumers and other businesses operating in that market as we investigate a merger. We take compliance very seriously and thoroughly investigate any potential breaches. Where there is clear evidence that a breach has occurred, we do not hesitate to take action.”

JD said: “The brief meeting between Peter Cowgill and Barry Bown on July 5 was arranged in order to discuss Barry’s future involvement in the Footasylum business, a personal issue in relation to a family member of Mr Bown known to Mr Cowgill, and to reassure JD that Footasylum was doing everything it separately could to assist in obtaining CMA merger clearance.

“These are legitimate topics. The CMA is fully aware of this and other conversations having taken place.”

The watchdog instructed JD Sports to ditch its takeover of Footasylum this week, which the retailer pushed back against.