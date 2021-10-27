Washington expels Chinese phone carrier from the US market

Regulators are expelling a unit of China Telecom from the American market due to a national security threat.

As one of the country’s three major state-owned carriers, China Telecom (Americas) is to stop providing domestic interstate and international service in the United States within 60 days, under an order from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved yesterday.

Amid rising tension with Beijing, the fear is that the Chinese may disrupt American communications and potentially cause a national security risk if messages were heard.

The FCC said China Telecom “demonstrate a lack of candor, trustworthiness and reliability”, however did not give exact details of what this meant.

China Telecom were also one of the Chinese companies that were expelled from U.S. stock exchanges under an order by Former President Donald Trump.

It is expected that Beijing will announce a retaliation against this measure.