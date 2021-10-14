Boots sales knocked by dip in footfall but buoyed by Covid-19 test demand

Sales hit £34bn in the three months to 31 August at Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), the combined group of pharmacy chains Walgreens and Boots.

Boots UK pharmacy sales lifted 11.4 per cent in comparison with last year, signalling strong demand for pharmacy services, notably Covid-19 tests. While retail sales jumped 15 per cent.

High street footfall recovered as lockdown measures were eased, although they remains below pre-pandemic levels.

CEO Roz Brewer said: “Our fourth quarter and fiscal year results exceeded expectations, driven by strong performance in our core business.

“Comparable US pharmacy and retail sales both saw robust growth and recovery continued in our UK business as Covid-19 restrictions eased in the quarter.

The group also used its sites to offer Covid-19 vaccinations in the UK and across the pond, which exceeded is goal and saw 13.5m jabs delivered.

Net cash grew by some $70m to $5.6bn, while free cash flow came in at $4.2bn.

WBA also saw earnings per share jump 6.4 per cent in the period.