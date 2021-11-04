Virgin Money underlying profits soar to £801m

Virgin Money expects underlying profit before tax to rocket up 546 per cent to £801m since last year for 2021 thanks to “strong financial momentum”.

The bank’s statutory profit before tax for the year is expected to be £417m, an increase of 10.2 per cent compared to last year, according to the trading update published today.

The digital bank saw the strongest growth in PCA new customer sales which jumped by 95 per cent compared to 2020.

Business lending fell 5 per cent at £8.5bn as business activity was “subdued” while personal lending, on the other hand, grew 4 per cent during the recovery from lockdown restrictions.

“As a result of Covid, the pace of digital change has accelerated with multi-year developments now achieved in just one year,” chief executive officer David Duffy wrote in the trading update.

“Competition is increasing and customer expectations are rising rapidly,” he added.

The board currently plans to declare a final dividend of 1p, subject to approval from shareholders and the the finalisation of the brand’s annual report.

The bank aims to deliver “double-digit returns” for its shareholders, said Duffy.