City of London elects Vincent Keaveny as next Lord Mayor

The City of London’s next Lord Mayor, who acts as a global spokesperson for the business hub, has finally been named.

Vincent Keaveny has been elected today as the 693rd Lord Mayor of the City, who will step into the role on November 12.

During his upcoming one-year term, Keaveny is set to lead business delegations to key international markets on behalf of the UK’s financial and professional services industry.

“I am honoured to be elected as the 693rd Lord Mayor of the City of London at such a critical time,” he said, adding that “the City will play a key role in addressing some of the major issues of today: supporting the recovery, making the most of talented people across the country and tackling climate change.”

In the role, Keaveny will meet government representatives from around the world, as well as business leaders and policymakers both at home and abroad.

The City Lord Mayor will also look to strengthen economic ties with the UK, identify new business opportunities and promote the UK as a top global destination for foreign investment.

“The Square Mile has constantly reinvented itself throughout history to remain a world-leading business hub,” he said.

“We must rise to this challenge once again in the face of changing economic and social trends brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, while also seizing new opportunities following the UK’s exit from the European Union.”