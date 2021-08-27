Vietnam's coffee exports impinged by virus restrictions

As workers ready themselves for early commutes once again, they may be left waiting longer for their morning coffee than expected.

Coffee supplies across the world have been hit by tough travel restrictions imposed in Vietnam as the country battles increasing rates of the Delta Covid variant.

Exporters in the second-biggest grower are facing difficulties transporting beans to ports for shipment, according to Bloomberg.

There are strict curbs on movement in some key growing areas of the Central Highlands while the exporting city of Ho Chi Minh has been kept under lockdown.

What’s more, the sector has been struggling with a shortage of containers and soaring freight rates.

Transport minister Nguyen Van The ordered officials in south Vietnam to avoid unnecessary regulations for those transporting farm products like coffee and rice.

Some roasters chose to switch to supplies of robusta beans from Vietnam after production of arabica beans was devastated by frost in Brazil.

However, a spokesperson for the British Coffee Association said it had not been made aware of any issues in coffee supply by its members.

“The UK holds stocks of coffee at all times and current stock levels are in line with longer term levels – and imports continue to be delivered. We do not anticipate any major impact on coffee supply,” they added.