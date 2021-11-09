Use it or lose it: UK airport coalition urges government to restore slots

A coalition formed by Gatwick, Belfast and Edinburgh airports is urging transport secretary Grant Shapps to reinstate the ‘Use it or Lose it’ airport slot rules.

Supported by low-cost carrier Wizz Air, the group of airports is calling on the government to reinstate the ’80/20′ competition rules that impose on airlines to fly, trade or hand back unused airport slots to incentivise competition.

“In our view its imperative that the UK Government gets fully behind the recovery of the UK aviation sector by restoring the slot rules so that competition once again flourishes for both the benefit of industry and the consumer,” said Jonathan Pollard, Gatwick’s chief commercial officer.

“A continued slot waiver would be a disproportionate response to market conditions. A decision on the summer 2022 slots before Christmas would allow proper planning of resources to enable a smooth ramp up of operations as the industry continues its recovery.”

The rule – which requires airlines to use their slots at a minimum of 80 per cent of the time – was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic to help airlines face the challenges brought by the halt to air travel.

As passenger numbers are rising following the end of travel restrictions, some airlines argue that competitors should not be allowed to hold on to slots.

“We have already started to see a return towards pre-pandemic traffic levels, and summer 2022 has the potential to be a great opportunity for UK aviation to get back on its feet, if the government supports the industry by restoring the slot rules and allowing competition to flourish for the benefit of the industry, and most importantly the consumer,” added Marion Geoffroy, Wizz Air UK’s managing director.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We are due to consult on airport slots shortly , and will set out firm plans for the summer 2022 season early next year.”