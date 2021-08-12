US stocks plummet as investors mull surging producer inflation

Wall Street nursed heavy hits this morning as investors poured out of stocks after fresh data showed producer price inflation increased at its highest clip in over a decade.

The blue-chip S&P 500 dipped 0.21 per cent to fall to 4,438 points, while the Dow Jones slipped 0.32 per cent to 35,374 points.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28 per cent during the open to pare back to 14,724 points.

Investors were spooked by new data showing the rate of factory prices increased soared to its highest level in a decade.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries edged higher to hit 1.36 per cent.

FTSE 100 slips despite strong UK GDP growth in second quarter

London’s FTSE 100 slipped back from an 18-month high today despite fresh data showing the UK economy expanded rapidly in the second quarter.

The capital’s premier index slid 0.23 per cent, or 16.40 points, in afternoon trading to fall to 7,203 points.

The losses in part pared back gains registered yesterday that propelled the FTSE to an 18-month high.

Poor performing mining stocks weighed heavily on the blue-chip index, while investor sentiment soured amid a slowdown in the recent flurry of corporate earnings.

Today’s latest GDP update from the Office for National Statistics showed encouraging signs of a bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, with output up 4.8 per cent in the second quarter.

The UK economy is now 4.4 per cent smaller compared to the last quarter of 2019, before Covid-19 struck.

Investor sentiment may have suppressed the FTSE’s open as the GDP update fell just short of the Bank of England’s prediction that GDP would expand by more than five per cent for the second period, as the UK’s economy reopened and coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “The FTSE 100 was modestly lower in early trading as weakness in the mining sector overshadowed some decent UK economic data.”

“For now there appear few big catalysts to shift the index in either direction amid a lull in major corporate and economic updates – however that’s often when something emerges from leftfield to upset the apple cart,” Hewson added.

“The UK is growing faster than most major economies, albeit having contracted more quickly in the first instance, but there are encouraging signs that the economy will return to pre-Covid levels in the coming months,” said Toby Sturgeon, global head of fiduciary investment services at Zedra.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 edged down to 23,755 points, while AIM shares added 0.16 per cent to reach 1,270 points.

Winners and losers

Aviva led the table of the biggest risers on the FTSE, shooting up 4.28 per cent to 424.20p after it announced it will embark on a share buyback programme that aims to return £4bn to shareholders.

Equipment rental company Ashtead ranked second, gaining 2.25 per cent to hit 5,726p.

Financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown surged 2.06 per cent to 1,511p helping to partly reverse sharp losses notched at the beginning of the week.

Miner Rio Tinto dragged the FTSE 100 down, plummeting 7.36 per cent to 5,652p, while fellow miner Evraz dropped 6.12 per cent to 604.60p.

The London Stock Exchange was the third worst performer of the afternoon, clipping 2.54 per cent to dip to 7,892p.

Around the world

Asian shares plunged in overnight trading weighed down by lingering concerns that rapidly spreading Covid cases will prompt authorities in the region to reimpose restrictions on economic activity.

Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.2 per cent to pull back to 28,015 points, while China’s CSI 300 lost 0.84 per cent to fall to 4,973 points.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.53 per cent to 28,517 points.

European shares posted strong performances in afternoon trading – the Stoxx 600 was up 0.07 per cent to 474 points.