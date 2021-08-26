US second quarter economic growth undershoots estimates

The US economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the second quarter of this year as Americans reined in spending despite Covid restrictions easing in many states over the period, according to official figures published today.

The US economy expanded at an annualised rate of 6.6 per cent in the second quarter of this year, marginally lower than the forecasted 6.7 per cent growth rate.

The figures come as markets around the world brace for chair of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, to deliver his keynote speech at the Jackson Hole monetary policy symposium tomorrow.

Powell is expected to elaborate on the central bank’s timeframe for beginning to taper its asset purchase programme, which currently sees the Fed buy $120bn in Treasuries and mortgage backed securities each month.

