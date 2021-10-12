US reservations by UK travellers rise after reopening announcement

US reservations by UK-based travellers jumped 150 per cent following an announcement about easing travel restrictions.

Bookings soared after the US announced it would reopen in November to vaccinated air travellers on September 20, according to short term rental property management platform, Guesty’s.

The volume of reservations for the US for November and December is 377 per cent higher than November & December 2020. It is also 91 per cent higher than pre-Covid November & December 2019.

Travellers are eager to visit family across the pond, with Christmas reservation volume up 469 per cent compared to 2020, and currently 157 per cent higher than pre-Covid 2019 volume.