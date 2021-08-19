US police investigate 'active bomb threat' near US Capitol

Police are investigating a possible explosive device in a vehicle near the Congress building in Washington D.C.

Multiple buildings around the US Capital were evacuated on Thursday after a man in a black truck told police he had a bomb.

The US Capitol Police called the situation “an active bomb threat investigation”, in a tweet urging the public to avoid the area around the Library of Congress.

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety.



Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

The man drove a vehicle onto the pavement in front of the Library of Congress at 9.15 am Eastern Time and showed a police officer what looked like a detonator, US Capitol police chief Tom Manger told reporters.

Negotiators are communicating with the suspect and trying to reach a resolution, the police chief added.

Officials have a possible identity for the suspect and believe that he had been broadcasting on social media from the scene.

“We don’t know what his motives are at this time,” Manger said.

Most lawmakers are not in their offices as the Senate and House are not in session.