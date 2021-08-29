US drone strike targets suspected bomber

The US carried out a military airstrike in Kabul on Sunday targeting a suspected suicide bomber, US officials have confirmed.

A drone carried out the attack and there were initial indications of no civilian casualties.

CENTCOM confirmed that military forces conducted a “self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike” on a vehicle in the city which presented an “imminent ISIS-K threat” to the airport.

Capt. Bill Urban, CENTCOM spokesperson added: “We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.

“We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats.”

There have been reports a child was killed after a rocket hit a house in a residential area of Kabul. It is not clear if this is related to the US military strike.

Around 170 people were killed in a suicide bombing on Thursday, which was claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (IS-K) group.

Biden said the US woud “continue to hunt down” those involved in the attack after it killed two high-profile members of the group in a retaliatory drone strike on eastern Afghanistan on Friday.