US inflation hotter than expected, increasing likelihood of third consecutive 75bp rate hike

Federal Reserve

Inflation in the US has hotter than expected, dropping slightly from 8.5 to 8.3 per cent, meaning it is likely there will be another big interest rate hike.

The consumer price index increased 0.1 per cent in August, which was higher than analysts expectations of for a 0.1 per cent drop.

The figures, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, will likely lead to a third consecutive interest rate hike by another 75 basis points, as the Federal Reserve continues to try and drive down inflation.

More to follow..