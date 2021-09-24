US fried chicken chain Popeyes to open first London site

US fried chicken brand Popeyes has announced plans for a flagship UK site this autumn.

The KFC rival will open up a venue at Westfield Stratford in November as it said the UK was its next opportunity for growth.

There are plans to open 350 sites around the country over the next ten years with new sites to be announced very shortly, the chain said on Friday.

The brand already operates some 3,400 restaurants across the world, with recent growth in Spain and Swizterland.

Popeyes UK CEO, Tom Crowley, said: “Our vision for our UK launch is ambitious and bold, and we felt a shared sense of purpose with Westfield Stratford City when we were on the hunt for our first restaurant.

“We are confident that they are the perfect partner to help us kick-start our entry into the UK market.”

US burger chain Wendy’s has also set out plans for openings of venues in the UK, with plans in motion for ‘dark kitchens’ in London.