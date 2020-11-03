Live updates on the US Presidential Election 2020 as Donald Trump and Joe Biden go head to head. Rolling coverage as Americans vote.

4.58pm When will we have the results?

The first polls will close at 11pm London time in parts of Indiana and Kentucky, with a stream of states closing their polls every hour from this point onward.

Crucially, not all states will count their mail-in ballots tonight, with the battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin counting those ballots from tomorrow night.

That means that if the race is close then we will not know the final result for days or even potentially weeks if there are legal challenges and recounts.

The early votes are expected to sway toward Biden, meaning if he has a solid lead by the end of the tonight then he will likely be able to claim victory tonight.

One state to look for tonight is Florida, which will count early ballots tonight and will declare a winner in the early hours of Wednesday morning in London.

If Biden wins Florida it will be almost impossible for Trump to win this election.

4.58PM Welcome to 2020 US election day

It’s Christmas morning for political nerds everywhere as Americans prepare to elect the next leader of the free world.

Almost 100m people have already cast their votes through mail-in and absentee ballots, which is about 70 per cent of 2016’s total vote count.

Biden started the morning in Wilmington, Delaware, where he went to church and then visited the graves of his deceased wife, daughter and son.

He then visited his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with his granddaughters.

Trump, meanwhile, is expected to address the Republican National Committee in Virginia this afternoon, before going back to the White House.