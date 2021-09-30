US Congress passes stopgap bill to keep Government "open"

THE US Congress passed a band-aid bill to avoid a Government shutdown late last night.

There had been fears that a stand-off between Republicans and Democrats could see funding for federal projects expire at midnight in Washington last night.

But a measure passed in bipartisan votes in both the House and the Senate will provide funding until December 3.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it was “really exciting” to keep the government “open” with the passage of the bill.

Another bill, a multi-trillion-dollar package to reboot America’s creaking public infrastructure, was to be voted on late last night.

Democrat Steny Hoyer thought the package would come unstuck – which would be a rebuke of one of President Joe Biden’s crucial election promises.

Another row between Democrats and Republicans around the debt ceiling, effectively the amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow, is also stretching American business confidence.

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said it would be a “catastrophe” if Congress does not up the debt ceiling, with a historic debt default looming in October if the ceiling is not lifted.

