Opinion-in-brief: University students could be key to solve the hiring crisis

As the UK hopes for a more normal Christmas this year, businesses fear they’ll be left understaffed as job vacancies total over one million. Companies are scrambling to solve the short-term hiring crisis with various incentives, but a long-term solution could be the under-utilised workforce of hundreds of thousands of students.

Students tend to have down-time between lectures and the need for extra-income to help supplement university life.

A recent survey found that they’re eager to help fill job openings across the UK , with 55 percent of out of work students actively seeking opportunities.

As students become more of an integral part of the workforce, we need to ensure they’re treated well. Student workers deserve a guaranteed wage and fair working conditions so they can get the most out of their time at university and beyond.