UN chief to launch expert group to crack down on corporate net zero pledges

The head of the United Nations has signalled a renewed focus on corporate climate responsibility, as he told world leaders that humanity must stop treating nature “like a toilet”.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres used his opening speech at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to announced he would launch an expert committee to develop a universal standard for measuring and analysing corporate net zero pledges.

“There is a deficit of credibility and a surplus of confusion over emissions reductions and net zero targets, with different meanings and different metrics,” Guterres said.

He also implied some national pledges fall short of affecting any change, without naming and shaming particular countries.

“Recent climate action announcements might give the impression that we are on track to turn things around. This is an illusion,” Guterres said.

“Even if the recent pledges were clear and credible — and there are serious questions about some of them — we are still careening towards climate catastrophe,” he continued.

The former Portuguese prime minister issued a harsh warning in the rest of his speech, stressing humanity’s “addiction” to fossil fuels, which he said was “pushing humanity to the brink”.

His warning came a day after his UN peer and former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney said the corporate transition to net-zero will not happen “overnight” or at the “flick of a switch”.

Now the United Nations’ envoy for climate and finance, Carney indicated that pulling investment and capital from carbon-intensive industries will not solve the climate crisis.

“It’s very easy to sit there and look at an auto company or a steel company, and say, ‘You’ve got these bad emissions, I shouldn’t lend to you or I shouldn’t invest in you’. But only doing that will not get the emissions down,” Carney said.