UK's traffic light travel system: What are the rules now?

It is nearly impossible to keep up with changes to the rules for international travel during the pandemic.

In fact, holidaymakers have been subjected to 50 changes in the rules for international travel since the first coronavirus lockdown.

A similar number of changes have occurred in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as the devolved administrations have largely mirrored England’s rules.

The green, amber and red travel lists have been updated every three weeks since they were introduced in May.

The list of quarantine-free travel corridors changed nearly every week during its existence between July 2020 and January 2021.

So what are the rules at the moment?

Here we answer 12 key questions about the current situation.

What system is being used?

A risk-based traffic light system determines the testing and quarantine requirements for arrivals into the UK.

What happens if I arrive from a green list country?

That is the low-risk tier, so all travellers are exempt from quarantine.

What about testing?

You have to buy one post-arrival PCR test, which typically costs around £65.

Sounds ok. What destinations are on that list?

The green list includes countries and territories such as Austria, Barbados, Croatia, Germany, Gibraltar and Malta.

What about hotspots such as Spain, Italy and Greece?

They are all on the amber list.

What are the amber rules?

Fully vaccinated travellers are treated the same as those arriving from a green country.

How about those who have not had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine?

They must self-isolate for 10 days, and take two post-arrival PCR tests.

Is there a way of reducing the quarantine period?

You can buy a third test to be taken on or after day five.

If you get a negative result, you can leave self-isolation.

What about the red list?

This is the one to avoid if possible.

Arrivals from red list countries must stay in a quarantine hotel for 10 days.

How much does that cost?

The price for solo travellers rose from £1,750 to £2,285 earlier this month.

Ouch. What places are in the red tier?

There are currently 60 locations on the red list, such as Mexico, Pakistan, Turkey, and much of South America and Africa.

Is there anything else I need to do?

Whatever country you arrive from, you must take a test in the three days before you travel and have filled out a passenger locator form.