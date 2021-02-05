UK watchdog supports AstraZeneca's vaccine claims, despite EU deterrence

British regulators support AstraZeneca’s claim that its vaccine – developed with Oxford University – is effective in over 65-year olds after receiving more trial data, an official said today.

The UK rolled-out the vaccine to all ages after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved it in December, but other European countries, namely Germany, have said there is ‘insufficient data’ to recommend it for those over 65.

Read more: All over-50s to be offered Covid vaccine by May

Chair of the Commission on Human Medicines, Munir Pirmohamed, said today: “We’ve seen more data coming through from AstraZeneca as more people are completing the trial, which highlights again that efficacy in the elderly is seen, and there’s no evidence of lack of efficacy.”

The news follows Britain reaching its milestone this week of 10m vaccinated citizens, nearly one in five of adults across the country.

Vaccine cocktail

AstraZeneca also announced that it will be trialing a vaccine combination at the beginning of next week.

Phase one and two of human trial will begin with a mixture of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine with one of two vectors from Sputnik V.

The goal will be to enhance efficacy and combat anti-vector immunity.

Results published earlier this week show a 91.6 per cent efficiency against symptomatic Covid-19. The first results of the trials are expect in March.

Read more: UK government will ‘help facilitate’ vaccine passports, says minister